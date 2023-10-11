Short Interest in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Drops By 92.4%

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the September 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Minerva Surgical Price Performance
Shares of UTRS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. 2,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.36. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $15.00.
Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.80. Minerva Surgical had a negative return on equity of 151.34% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.
About Minerva Surgical
Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.
