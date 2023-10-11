Short Interest in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Drops By 92.4%

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the September 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Minerva Surgical Price Performance

Shares of UTRS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. 2,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.36. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.80. Minerva Surgical had a negative return on equity of 151.34% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Surgical

About Minerva Surgical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Surgical by 284.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Minerva Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Surgical by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 280,057 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.