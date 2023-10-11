Short Interest in STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Decreases By 91.8%

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the September 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

TUG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. 8,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,595. The firm has a market cap of $158.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

