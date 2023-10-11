Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Declines By 64.7%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPST. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Tempest Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. 128,717,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,283. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Tempest Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

