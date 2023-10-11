Short Interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Decreases By 71.9%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the September 15th total of 369,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TXMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on TXMD
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TherapeuticsMD Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 8,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,010. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 232.35% and a net margin of 61.23%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
See Also
