Short Interest in US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Drops By 69.6%

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74.

Get US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF alerts:

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

About US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.