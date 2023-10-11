Short Interest in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Expands By 4,610.2%

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,800 shares, a growth of 4,610.2% from the September 15th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 697,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Vaccitech Trading Up 3.7 %

VACC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 23,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,014. The stock has a market cap of $142.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. Vaccitech has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Vaccitech had a negative net margin of 409.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaccitech will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VACC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Vaccitech from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vaccitech in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vaccitech by 9.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vaccitech by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vaccitech by 198.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaccitech during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Vaccitech by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

