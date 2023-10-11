Short Interest in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Drops By 66.7%

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCRD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $21.32.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF ( NASDAQ:UCRD Free Report ) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 99.82% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $106,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

