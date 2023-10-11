Short Interest in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Drops By 66.7%

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of UCRD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $21.32.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
