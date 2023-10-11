Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Expands By 341.0%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 341.0% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.0 days.
Wendel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WNDLF remained flat at $76.30 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 152. Wendel has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29.
Wendel Company Profile
