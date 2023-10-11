Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Expands By 341.0%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 341.0% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.0 days.

Wendel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WNDLF remained flat at $76.30 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 152. Wendel has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29.

Wendel Company Profile

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.

