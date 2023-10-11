Short Interest in Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Increases By 207.1%

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

Wolters Kluwer stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,558. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $135.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.85 and a 200-day moving average of $123.73.

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.6681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.55.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

