Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Declines By 83.9%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
YASKAWA Electric Stock Down 1.9 %
YASKY stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,198. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
