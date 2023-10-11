Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Declines By 83.9%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 83.9% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Down 1.9 %

YASKY stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,198. YASKAWA Electric has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

