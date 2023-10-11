Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Declines By 90.9%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZLNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zalando

Zalando Stock Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. 153,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. Zalando has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.