Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
