Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000.

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.