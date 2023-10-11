Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 111.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SKE. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Skeena Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Skeena Resources stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 40,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,606. The stock has a market capitalization of C$521.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 4.86. Skeena Resources has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$10.38.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.12). As a group, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

