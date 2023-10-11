SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Trading Up 4.4%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.06. Approximately 255,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,434,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Several analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -45.39%.

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

