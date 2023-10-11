SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB) Short Interest Update

SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the September 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
SoFi Web 3 ETF Price Performance
Shares of TWEB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372. SoFi Web 3 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64.
About SoFi Web 3 ETF
