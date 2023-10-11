SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB) Short Interest Update

SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the September 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of TWEB traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. 225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372. SoFi Web 3 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $21.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64.

The SoFi Web 3 ETF (TWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Web 3.0 index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies around the globe that are positioned to benefit from the adoption and usage of technologies associated with Web 3.0. TWEB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

