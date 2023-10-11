SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,117,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 3,256,525 shares.The stock last traded at $29.28 and had previously closed at $29.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824,055 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,372,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,255 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,361,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,971,000 after purchasing an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,116,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,154,000 after buying an additional 145,846 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

