SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 37,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 82,254 shares.The stock last traded at $42.45 and had previously closed at $42.29.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $867.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

