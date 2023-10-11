SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,906 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 5.2% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.30. 144,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,065. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.87 and its 200-day moving average is $121.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.