Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Up 3.8%

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.21. 136,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 535,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPHR. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $11.13. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.97) earnings per share. Sphere Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

