State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,158,000 after buying an additional 620,993 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

