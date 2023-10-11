STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. STERIS makes up approximately 1.2% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Down 2.4 %

STE traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.01. 65,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,970. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 186.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.75. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 170.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STERIS

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.