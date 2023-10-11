StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

