StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

GigaMedia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.