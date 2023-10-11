StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $1.89.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
