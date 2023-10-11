StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

