StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RVP opened at $1.17 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 9.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,231 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.