StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $2.04 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

