StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.