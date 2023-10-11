StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 439,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

