StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

