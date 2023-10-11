StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.57.

NYSE WRK opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.15. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 635.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth about $653,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 136,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.8% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 435,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

