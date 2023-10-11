StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

AKTX opened at $3.57 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

