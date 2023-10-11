StockNews.com Upgrades America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $563.99 million, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.48. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $127.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.67.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,929.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at $78,330,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 65,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 299,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,927,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

