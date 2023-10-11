Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Rosenbaum Jay D.’s 9th Largest Position

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Stryker Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE SYK opened at $274.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.54. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $203.23 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

