Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after buying an additional 178,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after buying an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $13.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,536. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

