Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $260.16 and last traded at $264.95. Approximately 302,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,300,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Get Stryker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.54. The company has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.