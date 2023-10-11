SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Down 13.1 %
SSY opened at $0.73 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.16.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
