Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Down 4.8%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.81. Approximately 138,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 669,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,589.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

