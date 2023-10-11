T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,190,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.20. 960,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

