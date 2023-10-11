Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 24.11%.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.