Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLTZY shares. DNB Markets raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Handelsbanken raised Tele2 AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $679.83 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 13.88%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.12. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

