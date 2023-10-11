Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading 3.6% Higher

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.92. 1,410,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,704,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

