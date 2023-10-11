Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Down 4.4%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.20 and last traded at $59.26. 153,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,422,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

