Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $157.33. 1,046,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.20. The company has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.