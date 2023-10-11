Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Citigroup

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $128.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TXRH. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

TXRH stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.96. 147,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,233. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.62.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

