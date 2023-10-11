The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Trimmed by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,071 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.91. 3,841,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,219. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.59 and a 200 day moving average of $211.89. The firm has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

