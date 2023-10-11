The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.6% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,246,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.59 and its 200-day moving average is $211.89. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

