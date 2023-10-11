The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CI traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.60. The company had a trading volume of 235,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.83. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,369,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

