The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,676 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $29,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,481,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 785,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.4 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,684,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,351,149. The stock has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.