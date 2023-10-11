The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 127,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 185,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 196,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $235.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

