The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $16,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 278,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,813. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.