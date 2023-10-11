The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR) Insider Purchases A$55,080.00 in Stock

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SGR – Get Free Report) insider Anne Ward purchased 90,000 shares of The Star Entertainment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of A$55,080.00 ($35,307.69).
The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76.
About The Star Entertainment Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Star Entertainment Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.